TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.40

Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

CGBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a net margin of 100.42% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCG BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

