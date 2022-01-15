Cirrus Logic, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.34.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $94.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.82. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,130. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.