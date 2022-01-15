DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.63

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.63 and last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DICE shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a current ratio of 26.79.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.77). On average, research analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics Inc will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.