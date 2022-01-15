Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Gap Up to $8.50

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.86. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 1,277 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. The business had revenue of $23.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

About Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

