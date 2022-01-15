Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Gap Up to $8.50

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.86. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 1,277 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period.
About Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)
Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
