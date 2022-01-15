ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Gap Up to $32.35

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.35, but opened at $33.45. ChemoCentryx shares last traded at $35.04, with a volume of 19,784 shares trading hands.

CCXI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 14,145 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 483.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 90,544 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth about $4,290,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 58.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after buying an additional 387,311 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

