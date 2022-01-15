Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sono-Tek Co. Issued By Colliers Securities (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sono-Tek in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Sono-Tek stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $133.98 million, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.04. Sono-Tek has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOTK. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Benin Management CORP acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 51,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $278,277.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $45,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,935 shares of company stock worth $594,150. Corporate insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

