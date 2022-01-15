Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $216.00 at KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $205.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $215.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $115.14 and a 52 week high of $216.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.04 and a 200 day moving average of $169.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,510,000 after purchasing an additional 314,406 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,761 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.