Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a report on Monday, October 4th.

VEC opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $551.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.32. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $459.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $191,798.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $579,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 83.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vectrus by 82.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vectrus by 104.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Vectrus by 97,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

