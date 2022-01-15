UBS Group Upgrades Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) to “Buy”

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DIISY. Berenberg Bank cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

OTCMKTS DIISY opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $18.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

