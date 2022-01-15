China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CHPXY opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. China Pacific Insurance has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

