China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS CHPXY opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. China Pacific Insurance has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
