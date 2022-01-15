5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Price Target Cut to C$4.25

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FPLSF. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of FPLSF opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $175.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 1.27.

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

