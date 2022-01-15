Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) PT Lowered to C$41.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Endeavour Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $28.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.