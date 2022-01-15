FY2022 EPS Estimates for Stingray Digitl Decreased by Analyst (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.85.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$71.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.40 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

