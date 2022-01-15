FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Flutter Entertainment plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flutter Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PDYPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,697.33.

PDYPY stock opened at $77.76 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $65.78 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.54.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

