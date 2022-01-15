Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.20. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

CIVB opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $376.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 10.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.