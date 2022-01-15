Zacks: Analysts Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $300.43 Million

Brokerages forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will post sales of $300.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $308.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $297.60 million. Insulet reported sales of $246.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on PODD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. upped their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Insulet by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 339,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter worth $12,654,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $242.71 on Friday. Insulet has a 12-month low of $218.28 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of -539.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.56 and a 200 day moving average of $285.16.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

