FY2022 EPS Estimates for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Increased by Seaport Res Ptn

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atmos Energy in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.40. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $5.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

ATO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $8,837,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,419,000 after buying an additional 595,256 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 72,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 69,301 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

