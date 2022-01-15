Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $248.93

Shares of Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 248.93 ($3.38) and traded as low as GBX 246 ($3.34). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 247 ($3.35), with a volume of 838,265 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 248.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 247.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 3.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a GBX 1.36 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

