Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.81

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.81 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 12.83 ($0.17). Fulcrum Utility Services shares last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.18), with a volume of 266,396 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.14 million and a PE ratio of -3.58.

Fulcrum Utility Services Company Profile (LON:FCRM)

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

