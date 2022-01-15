Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $299.98

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 299.98 ($4.07) and traded as low as GBX 233 ($3.16). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 237.50 ($3.22), with a volume of 1,837,400 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £963.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 299.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 317.35.

In other Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust news, insider Mungo Wilson purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £96,900 ($131,532.51).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

