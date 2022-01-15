Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.51

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.51 and last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 527741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.87 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $909,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,331,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 32,070 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

