Trainline (LON:TRN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $253.40

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 253.40 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 254.80 ($3.46), with a volume of 34559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255.80 ($3.47).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.97) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.86) to GBX 325 ($4.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Trainline to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 412 ($5.59) to GBX 351 ($4.76) in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.43) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 397.67 ($5.40).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 280.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 315.41.

About Trainline (LON:TRN)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

