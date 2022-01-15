Trainline (LON:TRN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $253.40

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 253.40 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 254.80 ($3.46), with a volume of 34559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255.80 ($3.47).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.97) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.86) to GBX 325 ($4.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Trainline to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 412 ($5.59) to GBX 351 ($4.76) in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.43) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 397.67 ($5.40).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 280.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 315.41.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

