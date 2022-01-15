Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Trading Up 18.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ)’s share price was up 18.7% on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$49.00 to C$65.00. The stock traded as high as C$59.96 and last traded at C$58.76. Approximately 328,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 388,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.51.

ATZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.86.

In other Aritzia news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total value of C$990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$744,084. Also, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total transaction of C$499,460.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,145.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$51.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.45.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

