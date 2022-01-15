U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.14

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.14 and last traded at $63.13, with a volume of 34223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.49.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,616,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

