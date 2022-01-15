Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Trading Down 6.1%

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) dropped 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.39. Approximately 94,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 864,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

CXB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Calibre Mining to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$622.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.49.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$99.73 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

