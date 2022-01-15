Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Short Interest Update

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,700 shares, a growth of 185.2% from the December 15th total of 85,100 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $19.99 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

