Short Interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Rises By 768.4%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 995,200 shares, a growth of 768.4% from the December 15th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 143,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.16% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YGMZ opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. MingZhu Logistics has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

