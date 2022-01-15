MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Up 768.4% in December

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 995,200 shares, an increase of 768.4% from the December 15th total of 114,600 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 529,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MingZhu Logistics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of MingZhu Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MingZhu Logistics stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. MingZhu Logistics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

