VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 304.7% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $47.83.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%.
