VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 304.7% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $47.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter.

