NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to C$9.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$5.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$6.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NuVista Energy stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.