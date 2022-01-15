FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $129.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $110.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.50.

NYSE:FMC opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $122.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

