Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Solo Brands in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DTC. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Solo Brands stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59.

In related news, CEO John Merris purchased 14,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.