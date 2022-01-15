Cigna (NYSE:CI) Given New $258.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CI has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.04.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $242.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 127.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cigna by 16.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Cigna by 5.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cigna by 2.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.