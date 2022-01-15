Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $642.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.
DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $512.92.
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $473.04 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $525.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.03.
In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,679,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.