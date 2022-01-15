Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $642.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $512.92.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $473.04 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $525.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.03.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,679,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

