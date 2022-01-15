Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENVX. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen began coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

ENVX stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

