Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Reduced by SVB Leerink

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the health services provider will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $183.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.57. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.35.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $2,642,873. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

