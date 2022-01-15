Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $638.63 Million

Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce sales of $638.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $636.00 million to $641.10 million. Atlassian posted sales of $501.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Atlassian by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $297.39 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $377.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 89.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.