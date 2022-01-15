Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) PT Raised to GBX 18 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 10 ($0.14) to GBX 18 ($0.24) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RKH. reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.14) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 5 ($0.07) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

RKH stock opened at GBX 10.21 ($0.14) on Tuesday. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 12.50 ($0.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.67. The firm has a market cap of £46.81 million and a P/E ratio of -4.65.

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.