Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 63 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.86) price target on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LLOY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.87) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.67) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 63 ($0.86) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 54.97 ($0.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 48.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 46.91. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.82 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 55.04 ($0.75).

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 144,612 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($92,259.59).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

