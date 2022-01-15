Ideagen’s (IDEA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IDEA. lifted their price objective on shares of Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.75) to GBX 365 ($4.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.75) to GBX 365 ($4.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Ideagen alerts:

LON IDEA opened at GBX 257 ($3.49) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04. Ideagen has a 12-month low of GBX 226 ($3.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 335 ($4.55). The company has a market capitalization of £754.78 million and a PE ratio of 856.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 270.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 284.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. Ideagen’s payout ratio is 1.12%.

About Ideagen

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.