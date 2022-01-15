Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Konica Minolta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho cut Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

OTCMKTS:KNCAY opened at $9.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Konica Minolta has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

