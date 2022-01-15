Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38).

BLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. upgraded Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.83.

Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88.

In other Blackline Safety news, insider DAK Capital Inc. purchased 49,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$340,165.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,334,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,104,498.18. Insiders have acquired 53,300 shares of company stock worth $366,796 in the last quarter.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

