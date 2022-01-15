FY2022 EPS Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.67. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$142.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. This is a boost from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

