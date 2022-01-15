Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Covetrus in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. William Blair also issued estimates for Covetrus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,622,000 after purchasing an additional 982,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 19.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,909,000 after purchasing an additional 738,040 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 32.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 737,910 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 54.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,117,000 after purchasing an additional 666,178 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter valued at about $8,096,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

