WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WestRock expects earnings per share in the range of 56 to 67 cents in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The mid-point of the guidance indicates a meager year-over-year growth of 1%. The company’s results are expected to benefit from solid demand for corrugated packaging, containerboard, food and beverage consumer packaging as well as industrial packaging. However, it will be offset by higher recycled fiber, energy, virgin fiber, chemicals and transportation costs. Continued labor shortage and supply chain challenges are also likely impact the company’s production and its ability to meet the strong demand. These headwinds are expected to continue through fiscal 2022. Higher planned maintenance outage will also hurt the company’s results in fiscal 2022. Investment in strategic capital projects, acquisitions will also aid growth.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WRK. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

WestRock stock opened at $46.91 on Thursday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.66.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 423.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $830,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

