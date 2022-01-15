Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $118.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crown Holdings has been witnessing strong demand across all product lines and geographies. It has efficiently managed to convert this into strong earnings. The company expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $7.50 to $7.55 in 2021. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year growth of 25%. Inflated raw material and freight costs, and supply chain issues will impact results this year. High debt and uncertainties related to the pandemic remain concerns. The company will however gain from the increasing global beverage can demand as consumers are preferring cans over other packaging formats. It plans to capitalize on this trend, through investing in capacity additions, building new plants in existing markets and strategic acquisitions. Focus on pricing, cost control and capital allocation will also drive growth for the company.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCK. Truist boosted their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

CCK opened at $113.13 on Thursday. Crown has a twelve month low of $85.65 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. Crown’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

