ABB (NYSE:ABB) PT Raised to CHF 32

ABB (NYSE:ABB) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

ABB opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.86. ABB has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ABB will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ABB by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,695 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,843,000 after acquiring an additional 676,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,539,000 after acquiring an additional 257,264 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,375,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after acquiring an additional 309,580 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 187.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,548 shares during the period. 4.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

