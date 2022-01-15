Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Research analysts at Truist started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.48.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $239.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $143.15 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

