Truist Lowers Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target to $55.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BALY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.22.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bally’s will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robeson Reeves bought 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence Downey bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth $35,294,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Bally’s by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 163,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,003,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,169,000. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bally's

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

