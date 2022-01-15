Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA)

Stock analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 105.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTA opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Genenta Science has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.13.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for solid tumors, including the lead product candidate, Temferon(TM). Genenta Science S.p.A. is based in MILAN, Italy.

